Baddest, Britishest SSFIITHD Sprites Unveiled

cammy.jpgCan't get enough of these. Somehow Capcom are completely overhauling their Street Fighter II character designs, while at the same time keeping everything you grew so attached to in the originals. In this case, like Bison's cape. Or Cammy's... biceps. I'd have liked a better shot of M. Bison, show his hat and scowl in all their HD glory, but maybe they're saving that for a later day. A special day. Cammy's above, Bison's after the click.

bison.jpg

Post details: Flying Dictators and their Clones (New Art Inside!!!!) [Capcom]

