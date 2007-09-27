BAFTA Games Nominees Announced

Nominations are in for the BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) Video Games Awards. I like these: the BAFTAs are proper awards, kind of like the Oscars, but more credible. So imagine if... well, not the Oscars, the Golden Globes gave out videogame awards, and that's what these are. Except in Britain. Anyway. Enough stage-setting, and on with the nominees. Might wanna grab a cup of joe, though, this is going to take a while.Action and Adventure
Crackdown (Xbox 360) Gears of War (Xbox 360) God of War 2 (PS2) Orange Box (PC) Ratchet and Clank: Tools of Destruction (PS3) The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess (Wii)
Artistic Achievement
Bioshock (Xbox 360) Heavenly Sword (PS3) Okami (PS2) Ratchet and Clank: Tools of Destruction (PS3) Skate (PS3) Viva PiÃ±ata (Xbox 360)
Best Game
Bioshock (Xbox 360) Crysis (PC) Gears of War (Xbox 360) Guitar Hero II (PS2) Kane & Lynch: Dead Men (Xbox 360) Wii Sports (Wii)
Casual
Big Brain Academy for Wii (Wii) Cake Mania (DS) Guitar Hero II (PS2) More Brain Training (DS) SingStar (PS3) Wii Sports (Wii)
Gameplay
Crackdown (Xbox 360) Gears of War (Xbox 360) Sega Rally (PS3) The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess (Wii) Warhawk (PS3) Wii Sports (Wii)
Innovation
fl0w (PSN) Okami (PS2) Super Paper Mario (Wii) The Eye of Judgement (PS3) Trauma Center: Second Opinion (Wii) Wii Sports (Wii)
Multiplayer
Battlefield 2142 (PC) Crackdown (Xbox 360) Guitar Hero II (PS2) Wii Sports (Wii) World in Conflict (PC) World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade (PC)
Original Score
Final Fantasy XII (PS2) God of War 2 (PS2) Lair (PS3) Okami (PS2) The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess (Wii) Viva PiÃ±ata (Xbox 360)
Sports
Football Manager 2008 (PC) Colin McRae: DiRT (Xbox 360) FIFA 08 (PS3) MotorStorm (PS3) Virtua Tennis 3 (Xbox 360) Wii Sports (Wii)
Strategy and Simulation
Command & Conquer: Tiberium Wars (Xbox 360) Forza Motorsport 2 (Xbox 360) Medieval II: Total War Kingdoms (PC) Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Vegas (Xbox 360) Wii Sports (Wii) World in Conflict (PC)
Story and Character
Final Fantasy XII (PS2) God of War 2 (PS2) Heavenly Sword (PS3) Okami (PS2) The Darkness (Xbox 360) The Simpsons Game (Xbox 360)
Technical Achievement
Crackdown (Xbox 360) Gears of War (Xbox 360) God of War 2 (PS2) MotorStorm (PS3) Okami (PS2) Uncharted: Drake's Fortune (PS3)
Use of Audio
Crackdown (Xbox 360) Elite Beat Agents (DS) Gears of War (Xbox 360) God of War 2 (PS2) Guitar Hero II (PS2) Skate (PS3) BAFTA One's To Watch Award in association with Dare to Be Digital
Ragnarawk Voodoo Boogy (Malcom Brown, Robert Clarke, Peter Carr, Lynne Robertson, Finlay Sutton) ClimbActic Carebox (Jack Potter, Alan Campbell, Benjamin Rollinson, Zarek Cohen, Duncan Harrison) Bear Go Home Phoenix Seed (Fengming Bao, Xi Deng, Yi Li, Guangyao Wang, Christopher Isaacs)
The PC World Gamers Award
Dr Kawashima's Brain Training (DS) FIFA 07 (PS2) Football Manager 2007 (PC) Gears of War (Xbox 360) Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories (PSP) Resistance: Fall of Man (PS3) Wii Play (Wii)
