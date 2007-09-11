Bandai Namco Site Lists Eternal Sonata For PS3

Oh Bandai Namco. You're such fibbers! It was only a month ago that you were saying you were "not aware" of a PS3 version of Eternal Sonata. Not aware? Someone is, because the game's official listing on the company's site now has it listed as a PlayStation 3 game. No release date, but it's right there under "platforms". PlayStation 3. Could be a typo, but then, we're only a week and a bit away from TGS. Could also be announced there. Eternal Sonata [Bandai Namco, thanks Ryan!]