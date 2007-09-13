Bashcraft's "Fixed" Xbox 360 Dies. Again.

See that? It says "Welcome to the world of Xbox 360" and asks me to select my language. About thirty minutes ago, I plugged in my "fixed" Xbox 360. Back in August, my Japan launch 360 Red Ringed. Twenty-two days passed, and I received my "fixed" Xbox 360 via airmail. That was on September 11th. As I had to go to Tokyo yesterday, I took it out the box and put it under my TV. Today was the first time I could plug in the machine, and when I did, my new black wireless controller didn't sync with the console. Neither did my old controller. See that? It says "Welcome to the world of Xbox 360" and asks me to select my language. About thirty minutes ago, I plugged in my "fixed" Xbox 360. Back in August, my Japan launch 360 Red Ringed. Twenty-two days passed, and I received my "fixed" Xbox 360 via airmail. That was on September 11th. As I had to go to Tokyo yesterday, I took it out the box and put it under my TV. Today was the first time I could plug in the machine, and when I did, my new black wireless controller didn't sync with the console. Neither did my old controller.

Then the screen went totally black. And three red lights appeared on the Xbox 360. My revived 360 had died. Again. After being plugged in for less than five minutes. Fine repair work there! What, I'm supposed to send my console off for another 22 days so it can crap out during BioShock or Halo 3? Why not just do a recall so all 360 owners can be on the same page? Know: If my Xbox 360 wanted me to select my language now, I'm afraid it would get rather salty. "Welcome to the world of Xbox 360"? Oh boy!