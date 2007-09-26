See that picture? That's what I look like when I'm hung over and don't bathe. And I think I'm still in my pyjamamas. During that blur that was TGS, Dan Orlowitz from PTD Magazine interviewed me — it was the day after our Kotaku party. It's a three parter about all sorts of stuff, somewhat verbose, smells of smokey arcades and bad coffee but just might be interesting if you happened to miss the 1am cab ride from Shimokitazawa. Now that was a conversation. Part 1 of the Interview [PTD Magazine]
Bashcraft's Kotaku Party Hang Over Ramblings
