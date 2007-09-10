BBC Coming To Xbox Live?

Microsoft and the BBC are in talks about selling BBC television as downloadable content via the Xbox Live Marketplace when the Video service hits the UK, the Sunday Times reports. Last year the BBC signed an agreement with Microsoft to explore ways of developing its digital services.

"We are working diligently on multiple fronts to make it happen," said Ross Honey, senior director for media at Microsoft's content and partner strategy group. "The BBC is a great content provider."

The story goes on to say that they are also in talks with "several other European media companies," but doesn't name them.

BBC courted for Xbox link [Times Online, via Xboer.tv]