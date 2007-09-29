Talk about your teaser trailers. This one for Ubisoft's Beowulf, based on the upcoming movie, intersperses scenes of a slow-motion sword dropping in water, a sword being forged, and a naked woman with gameplay clips. The end result is far too choppy for my tastes, with clips switching too fast for me to be left with any real lasting opinion of it, other than wondering why digitally enhanced Angelina Jolie tummies with water running down them aren't a standard feature in all video games yet. Check out the official movie site to see how they've managed to delve into uncanny valley while using actual actors. Spooky.
Beowulf Teases With Swords and Skin
