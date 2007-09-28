Best Buy Sort Of Confirm New 360 Bundle

So yesterday, a rumour pops up about a new 360 bundle (with Forza 2 & Marvel Ultimate Alliance) and a new 360 Core unit (with HDMI, 256MB card, wireless controller and five XBLA games). Both felt pretty solid. Mainly because we'd heard about the bundle one before. And the Core one, too. Today, a listing turns up on Best Buy's website for the bundle deal, the Elite going for $US 450 and the Premium for $US 350. They've since been taken down, but they were there, and short of Microsoft ever getting around to formally announcing them that's as good a confirmation as any that the 360's getting all bundled up this Christmas. New 360 Bundles For Christmas? [Next-Gen]