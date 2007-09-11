The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Best Dentist Evar

To: Ash From: Crecente Re: Roach Burgers (Yum, Yum)

When you go to the dentist you get the crap drilled out of your mouth and a head full of pain. When we go we get free trips to amusement parks. OK, I'm lying, this isn't typical. Tristan's pediatric dentist is like the best dentist on the planet. In fact she was featured on Oprah. Not only does she have an amazing rapport with kids, but once a year she throws a gi-normous party for them. This year she rented out an amusement park up in the mountains and invited all of her patients and their parents... for free. We took Tristan and had an absolute blast. Somewhere between the rides, the lunch, the tug of war and me totally pwning Tristan and my wife at 1-v-2 beach volleyball Tristan smiled and said "This is the best day ever." Imagine that, the best day ever having something to do with a dentist.

What you missed: BBC Coming to Xbox Live? Terror Fears Ban Xbox 360, PS3, DS from Jails Make Love, Not Warcraft Wins Emmy Eternity's Child Moves to Wii Fahey's Big Austin Adventures 40GB PS3 With Spider-Man 3 for Christmas Big Valve Announcement Coming Tuesday Wii Zapper Details Confirmed As I mentioned earlier, I'm off to Seattle tonight to play Halo 3 under embargo. In fact I'm sitting in the airport at a bar writing this. Talk to you later this week when I get back.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles