Big European PSN Update

Hey. Europe. Don't look now, but there's new stuff on your PSN. Shhh. No sudden movements. You'll frighten it all away! While European 360 owners have to wait until 9pm GMT tonight for their FIFA 08 demo, PS3 owners can go right ahead and download it now. That and a whole bunch of other stuff. There's two pieces of DLC (A Ninja Gaiden Sigma weapon pack and a Motorstorm vehicle pack), NBA Live 08 and Harry Potter demos and trailers for Heavenly Sword and LocoRoco PS3. Should keep you busy enough.