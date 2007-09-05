BioShock Leads To Childhood LEGOs And Quoting

There is no eloquent way to put it: Man, children do some crazy-assed shit! Just listen to reader randlsa's story:

OK, so my kids are all fascinated with Bioshock characters. Ever since I picked up my big daddy statue on launch day they've been asking me questions about big daddy. While I haven't let them watch me play the game, they have inadvertently seen it over my shoulder a couple of times. To my surprise, my seven year old came up with a way to mimic big daddy with Lego's and even threw in a little sister with an Adam extractor. I assure you he did this all on his own. My almost five year old was just overheard in the shower saying, "Look Mister Bubbles... Adam".