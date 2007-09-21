Bioshock Ported To Etch-A-Sketch

Finally 2K has seen fit to port Bioshock to the world's most affordable games console, joining Street Fighter as one of the premier titles available for the Etch-A-Sketch console. If fact, if you look closely you'll see that the game is actually running on the portable version of the system, which is a miraculous feat of programming if you ask me.

Bioshock [The Etch-A-Sketchist- Thanks Bernardo!]