If you're both playing BioShock (likely) and connected to Xbox Live (again, likely), you'd probably already have been prompted to download an update for the game. Wondering what's inside? No, no plasmids, just a few fixes for an autosave bug, AI problems with splicers using health stations and a music bug on the menu screen. Oh, and something else. It's screwing up a lot of people's games. We've received a tonne of emails from readers complaining about the game now freezing constantly, and sometimes locking up completely. 2K say they're working on a fix, but until then, you can get around this by clearing your 360's cache. To do this, just hold both bumper buttons while the game's booting, and don't let go until you see the 2K logo. That should do it.
BioShock Update Gives With One Hand, Taketh With Other
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink