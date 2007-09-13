Black Xbox 360 Controller on Bullet Train Seat

Yup, the post title is self-explanatory. That is a black Xbox 360 wireless controller on a bullet train seat. You perhaps have these in other countries, but just not on Japanese high speed train seats. Just look how the black blends into the dark blue velvety seat. Amazing! Microsoft gave those who attended its briefing a free controller. Pink and light blue ones were handed out as well! I didn't get one of those. If I had, I certainly would've given it away in a contest. Shucks!