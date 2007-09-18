Bladestorm's Spears, Arrows, And Elephants

Koei knows war, so it comes as no surprise that they're going all out to bring you the very best that one of the longest wars in history has to offer in the upcoming Bladestorm: The Hundred Years' War. Sure, they could have just included your standard calvary units amongst the archer and spearmen units showcased in the screenshot gallery below, but that would be too plain. Instead, Koei has unleashed war elephants! How do you stop a war elephant? You don't sir, unless you're an elf who can't spell elephant, and unless I am mistaken the elves died out way before the 100 Years' War. Pay attention in history class kids and you too can have stunningly accurate discussions of historical warfare just like mine.