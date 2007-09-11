Blizzard's New Project Called Hydra

In case you forgot, Blizzard are working on three projects. Starcraft 2, World of Warcraft and...something "totally awesome". That something now has a name, or at least a codename: Hydra. While at the Austin GDC last week, The Inquirer was stalking some Blizzard employees and overheard the following:

Blizzard Employee 1: What are you working on? Blizzard Employee 2: Starcraft II, and you? Blizzard Employee 1: I am working on Hydra.

Doubt Hydra is the actual name. Which makes it a working name. So...a hydra is a sea creature with many heads. Diablo 3, then? Why not. It'd be a Norse god if it was another Lost Vikings. Blizzard has three projects on the go [Inquirer]