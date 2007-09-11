Blizzard's New Project Called Hydra

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

hydra.jpgIn case you forgot, Blizzard are working on three projects. Starcraft 2, World of Warcraft and...something "totally awesome". That something now has a name, or at least a codename: Hydra. While at the Austin GDC last week, The Inquirer was stalking some Blizzard employees and overheard the following:

Blizzard Employee 1: What are you working on? Blizzard Employee 2: Starcraft II, and you? Blizzard Employee 1: I am working on Hydra.

Doubt Hydra is the actual name. Which makes it a working name. So...a hydra is a sea creature with many heads. Diablo 3, then? Why not. It'd be a Norse god if it was another Lost Vikings. Blizzard has three projects on the go [Inquirer]

