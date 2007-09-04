Blow Your Cash On A Gaming Coffee Table

Think a four-grand arcade stick-cum-PC was stupid-expensive? Hah. It's a bargain compared to this. Admittedly somewhat classy-looking (if you kept the joystick bits away from guests) with its glassy finish, this coffee table from "Surface Tension" is just that. A coffee table. One with a couple of arcade controllers sticking out the side, a PC in its belly and a screen on the top so you can play Double Dragon while you eat your breakfast cereal and cut commercial quantities of cocaine on it. Which you'd need to be doing if you wanted to pay for this thing. Based in Britain, the sellers are asking Â£3295. Which more than AUD$8000. Surface Tension Gaming Table [Surface Tension, thanks MarkB!]