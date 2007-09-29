The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Blue Dragon Gets Harder

bluedragon.jpgI had wondered how RPGs would capitilize on today's consoles' ability to provide downloadable content. Microsoft has provided an interesting answer, adding three new difficulty levels to Blue Dragon in the form of free downloadable content. The three new levels are:

Game Plus - Allows players to start their game over using a saved game from near the end of "Blue Dragon" Hard game - Allows players to play at a difficulty level that is twice as high as the original Impossible game - The ultimate in difficulty, meant to be played starting at level 50 or higher

Quite a nifty way to extend the life of a game without making the player pay for extra, isn't it? Almost gives me the will to try struggling through it once more.

