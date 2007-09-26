Blue Dragon Mistwalking onto the Nintendo DS

If Viva Piñata is good enough for the Nintendo DS, then heck, Microsoft published Blue Dragon should be too! A recent issue of manga Shonen Jump says that Blue Dragon will be getting a DS release. This is exactly why Microsoft shouldn't make a handheld — put the games on the DS and get the players hooked so they'll have no choice but to pony up for the 360 console versions. Isn't this how drug dealers work? Yes, yes it is. Blue Dragon DS [Jeux France]