Boob Pillow, The Video

2007-08-11-20477.jpg Remember this? Hell, how could you forget! That is a boob pillow for PC dating sim D.C. II -Da Capo II-, and those are women hands squeezing fake jubblies. But, it's just a picture, and pictures are so static — not giving you much of an idea of how these cushions really work. Well! Good thing we've got a clip! And it just *might* be NSFW depending on what your workplace thinks of boob pillows. My boss, no problem!

The clip, dear reader, after the jump.

