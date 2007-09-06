Boogie Confirmed For PS2, DS

EA's Wii dancing game that took the "rave" out of "rave reviews" and slapped it into a poorly-executed waggle-fest is getting a new lease on life, this time on the PlayStation 2 and Nintendo DS. Boogie, you may remember, was recently rumoured to jump ship from Wii exclusive to EA cash grab, but today the uber-publisher confirmed it.

Both the DS and PS2 versions are planned to hit by Holiday '07, with the handheld port getting a true 3D upgrade. The kind of 3D only possible with the inclusion of red and blue lensed glasses. In addition, a new, now standard set of mini-games ice the cake that is Boogie DS.

