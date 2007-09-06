Boogie Confirmed For PS2, DS

EA's Wii dancing game that took the "rave" out of "rave reviews" and slapped it into a poorly-executed waggle-fest is getting a new lease on life, this time on the PlayStation 2 and Nintendo DS. Boogie, you may remember, was recently rumoured to jump ship from Wii exclusive to EA cash grab, but today the uber-publisher confirmed it.
Both the DS and PS2 versions are planned to hit by Holiday '07, with the handheld port getting a true 3D upgrade. The kind of 3D only possible with the inclusion of red and blue lensed glasses. In addition, a new, now standard set of mini-games ice the cake that is Boogie DS.
Ease on down the road for a press release if you're still in the mood for some reading.
EA'S BOOGIE SHAKES ITS WAY ONTO THE NINTENDO DS AND PLAYSTATION 2 THIS HOLIDAY SEASON
Boogie on Nintendo DS Offers Players New Features Including 3D Gameplay
Chertsey, UK - September 5, 2007 - Shake it. Sing it. Create it. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: ERTS) announced today that Boogieâ„¢, which shipped for the Wiiâ„¢ in August, is taking its dancing act on the road with a unique Nintendo DSâ„¢ version that features the first 3D gameplay on the handheld system. All the new modes in the game can be experienced in full 3D using special glasses packed in to the retail box. Boogie is also shipping on the PlayStationÂ®2 computer entertainment system and brings both singing and dancing gameplay to one of the world's most prevalent hardware systems. Both titles will ship to retail stores this holiday 2007
Boogie on Nintendo DS introduces new gameplay modes and mini-games not found in the Wii version for easy gaming on the go. The game's unique modes include DS Download Play and Multi-Card Play, three main dancing gamplay modes including Copycat, Freestyle and Choreography as well as more than 10 mini-games. Players can also dive into the career mode for a deeper experience as they embark on a quest to become the Boogie Master.
Boogie on the PlayStationÂ®2 showcases the game's signature dancing and singing gameplay. Players can sing along to their favourite tunes or dance to the latest hit songs as well as catch their best dance moves, record their own voice and make music videos with the music video creator.
Boogie features new versions of tracks made popular by hit bands such as The Jackson 5, Kool & The Gang, Black Eyed Peas and Britney Spears. An all-new intellectual property developed at EA Montreal, Boogie is the perfect party game for gamers of all ages. For more information on the game, please visit the website at http://www.boogie.electronicarts.co.uk
