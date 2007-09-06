Boogie DS In Motion

What is it about Boogie that makes me so morbidly curious? Having just seen the trailer for the Nintendo DS version announced earlier today, I come away disappointed yet again. While I'm strangely fascinated by the 3D-glasses feature and the potential for mini-games (seriously!), this just doesn't seem to live up to its potential as a rhythm game contender. Maybe it's that cover of "Brickhouse" that makes me want to smash everything in sight that unfairly influences my opinion...