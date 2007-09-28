Brain Age 2 Goes On Tour

You people aren't buying enough copies of Brain Age 2, so now Nintendo has to go and send the game on a publicity tour. Not only are they going the Tiffany route with a 50-city mall tour, now they've deployed Brain Age 2 to a Nelson J Salon in Beverly Hills, where I assume they've also provide someone to play the game for the customers as they get their hair done. They'll have booths set up at Alzheimer's Association Memory walks in Chicago, Austin, New York, Washington, and Los Angeles as well. You guys really need to start buying the game before... oh crap, it's too late. They've unleashed the Nintendo Street Team. Oh good, they're only going to the Long Island Fall Home Show this weekend and...the Atlanta Home Show. That's here, this weekend! See what you've done? Why didn't you buy it? Hit the jump to survey the pain you've caused.

NINTENDO'S POPULAR BRAIN AGE 2 POPS UP IN UNLIKELY PLACES

People Everywhere Find the Brain-Training Game Engaging

REDMOND, Wash., Sept. 27, 2007 - Hair salons, RV shows and shopping malls might not be the first places you think of when it's time to exercise your brain. But that's exactly where Nintendo is showing off the brain-training abilities of its new Brain Ageâ„¢ 2: More Training in Minutes a Day program for Nintendo DSâ„¢.

"Many different people are sampling and playing Brain Age 2: More Training in Minutes a Day, including some people you might not expect to be trying video games," says George Harrison, Nintendo of America's senior vice president of marketing and corporate communications. "The title draws people in with its engaging game play, so this summer we're giving all kinds of people a chance to energize and sharpen their brains while demonstrating that everyone's a gamer."

Brain Age 2: More Training in Minutes a Day contains a collection of 15 fun, challenging exercises to get users' brains pumping. Tasks in memory, math, reading and even music challenge users to complete them as quickly - and as accurately - as possible. Combined, global sales of Brain Ageâ„¢: Train Your Brain in Minutes a Day and Brain Age 2: More Training in Minutes a Day already have topped 14 million and still are increasing. Between now and January, Nintendo will showcase Brain Age 2: More Training in Minutes a Day in a variety of expected - and some unexpected - locations:

* A 50-City Mall Experience: Between now and Jan. 8, Brain Age 2 will be part of a 50-city nationwide mall game-play experience. Visitors can train their brains and check out all the latest Nintendo games. To find a location near you, visit http://wii.nintendo.com/malltour_07.jsp.

* Alzheimer's Association Memory Walk Events: As part of this nationwide event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support and research, Nintendo is sponsoring booths at Memory Walk events in Chicago, Austin, New York, Washington and Los Angeles. Participants and visitors can sample Brain Age 2 and learn how to keep their minds active.

* A Hair Salon (yes, a hair salon): In honour of National Self-Improvement Month, Nintendo has sent Nintendo DS systems and copies of Brain Age 2 to the new Nelson J Salon in Beverly Hills, Calif. During September, visitors to the salon will have the chance to freshen up the insides of their heads while stylists coif their tresses.

* Nintendo Street Team Appearances: Members of the Nintendo Street Team will fan out across the country to show off Brain Age 2 at a variety of major landmarks and expanded-audience events like home shows and fitness expos, including the Atlanta Home Show (Sept. 28-30) and the Long Island Fall Home Show (Sept. 28-30).

Brain Age 2: More Training in Minutes a Day is rated E for Everyone. For more information about Brain Age 2: More Training in Minutes a Day, visit www.BrainAge.com.

