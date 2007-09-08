British 360 Sales Rise By 260%

British sales trackers ChartTrack have announced that, following the 360s recent price cut, sales in the UK have risen by 260%. And...that's all they announced. Be nice to know just how many they sold, and then how that compares with how many Wiis and PS3s were sold, but since hard numbers aren't released by ChartTrack without money changing hands, this is all we got. UK Xbox 360 Sales Triple After Price Cut [Kikizo]