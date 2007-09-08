British sales trackers ChartTrack have announced that, following the 360s recent price cut, sales in the UK have risen by 260%. And...that's all they announced. Be nice to know just how many they sold, and then how that compares with how many Wiis and PS3s were sold, but since hard numbers aren't released by ChartTrack without money changing hands, this is all we got. UK Xbox 360 Sales Triple After Price Cut [Kikizo]
British 360 Sales Rise By 260%
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink