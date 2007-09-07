The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

British Call Of Duty 4 Beta Details Announced

cod43.jpgAnd the international Call of Duty 4 bee-tah roll-out continues. Residents of the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, you're up next, with sign-ups good to go as soon as you grab the details from the official local site. The beta kicks off today (Sep 7), though, so don't arse about or you'll miss out. Official UK Beta Program [CoD4 Official Site]

