British, German, Spanish Charts

chevy.jpgThree European countries, three top spots for Bioshoc-wait. No. Two spots. Britain and Germany lapped it up (the Germans, as expected, preferring the PC version). But Spain, as usual, refuses to cooperate, preferring to stick with their usual diet of Pro Evo, DS games and WWE than get with the program and buy Bioshock like everyone else.

BRITAIN 1. Bioshock 2. Tiger Woods PGA Tour 08 3. Brain Training 4. Transformers 5. Brain Training 2 6. Big Brain Academy 7. GRAW 2 8. Harry Potter And The Children Just Will Not Stop Buying This Game 9. Stuntman : Ignition 10. PokÃ©mon DiamondGERMANY 1. BioShock (PC) 2. Pokemon Diamond (DS) 3. Brain Training 2 4. Brain Training 5. Pokemon Pearl 6. BioShock (Xbox 360) 7. Pony Friends (DS) 8. WoW: The Burning Crusade 9. Wii Play 10. Big Brain Academy (Wii)

SPAIN 1. Pokemon Diamond 2. Ratatouille (DS) 3. Brain Training 2 4. Pokemon Pearl 5. Pro Evo 6 (PS2) 6. Wii Play 7. Brain Training 8. WWE Smackdown! Vs RAW 2007 (PS2) 9. Big Brain Academy (Wii) 10. Ratatouille (PS2)

[charts courtesy of ChartTrack & GfK]

