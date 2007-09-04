British PSP Slim Launch Missing Cables, Colours

The PSP Slim launches in Britain on September 14. Two of the big selling points for the handheld are the new video out capabilities and the colour range. Which is why it makes PERFECT sense for SCEE to gip the Brits on both. There will be NO video cables available for the Slim at launch, at all, and Sony don't know when they'll be made available. And as far as colours go, it's black and black only, the promised white and silver coming somewhere, sometime down the line. Time to bust out that stiff upper lip. Big new selling point... not for sale [Games Radar]