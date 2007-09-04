The PSP Slim launches in Britain on September 14. Two of the big selling points for the handheld are the new video out capabilities and the colour range. Which is why it makes PERFECT sense for SCEE to gip the Brits on both. There will be NO video cables available for the Slim at launch, at all, and Sony don't know when they'll be made available. And as far as colours go, it's black and black only, the promised white and silver coming somewhere, sometime down the line. Time to bust out that stiff upper lip. Big new selling point... not for sale [Games Radar]
British PSP Slim Launch Missing Cables, Colours
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink