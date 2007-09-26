British Sales Charts

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

york.jpgAnd still Britain buys Tiger Woods at the expense of real, proper Wii games. Wii games with meat, with substance, with production values. Amazing! Almost as amazing as the fact BioShock is still hanging on, and that even though World in Conflict is the best new PC game since forever, it released and subsequently charted at 11. Which is outside the top 10. And lower than Transformers and Medal of Honour: Airborne.

1) Tiger Woods 08 2) MySims 3) Super Paper Mario 4) Stranglehold 5) Medal of Honor: Airborne 6) Colin McRae: DiRT 7) Transformers 8) Heavenly Sword 9) Sims 2: Bon Voyage 10) Bioshock

[charts courtesy of ChartTrack]

