British Sales Charts Return To Normal

Latest British charts are in. That fascination with BioShock's new, original IP was never going to last long. British consumers have retreated to the familiar, warm bosom of EA franchises, with the latest Medal of Honour and Tiger Woods games coming in at #1 & 2, knocking BioShock back to third place.

1) Medal of Honour Airborne 2) Tiger Woods 08 3) BioShock 4) Two Worlds 5) Brain Training 6) Stuntman: Ignition 7) More Brain Training 8) Sims 2: Bon Voyage 9) Transformers 10) Big Brain Academy Wii

[charts courtesy of ChartTrack]