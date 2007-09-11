Brutally Fun Tease = Brutal Legend?

OK, Microsoft, you got us. A teaser trailer that's actually teasing? Novel! Also effective, as so many have been confirming by sounding off on what they think "Brutally Fun" could be. Here's another possibility, one with some meat on its bone: it's Double-Fine's "rumoured" Brutal Legend, starring Jack Black as a roadie trying to get to rock'n'roll heaven. IGN have done a little patent-scrounging and see that Double Fine registered the trademark for the name Brutal Legend on August 10. You'd certainly expect a Tim Schafer title to be fun, and a new Double Fine release would be worth crowing about. Plus, you know. It's got the word "brutal" in it. Brutal Legend Reality? [IGN]