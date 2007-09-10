Bungie Illustrator Explains US/Japan Differences

Illustrator Ken Taya is a second generation Japanese-American. Currently, he's working at Bungie as an environmental artist. He cut his teeth at Nintendo Software Technology in Redmond, translating and working as a 3D artist. So what's the difference in working for a US and a Japanese company?
I do feel that attitude of management differs greatly between the two cultures, however. When working under Japanese management, I was much more spoon fed and there seemed to be a lot of hand holding. Under American supervision I was given much more freedom to make my own mistakes and learn from them...
Not sure which is better or worse, but the fact that both exist is fascinating. Taya Interview [PingMag via Jean Snow]
