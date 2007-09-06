Call Of Duty 4 Beta Open For Australians

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

cod43.jpgAustralians, New Zealanders, your time to shine. Call of Duty 4 beta registrations are now open over at the Xbox Australia site, but spots are limited, so you might want to make snappy with the sign-ups. I've been on it for about a week now, and I'll tell you this: I'm having a whale of a time. And for reference, I normally hate MP shooters. Can't stand 'em! Those successful in getting in will be able to get cracking on September 11. Call of Duty 4 AUS/NZ Beta SIgn-Ups [Xbox Australia]

