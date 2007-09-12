The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Call Of Duty IV Collectors Details

codboxleft.jpgWith less than two months to go until Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare briefly touches store shelves only to be swept up in a hype-driver whirlwind of consumer lust, Activision has announced details on the PC and Xbox 360 Collector's Edition of the game. Both will come with a lovely hardbound art book containing a slew of concept art and never-before-seen imagery from the development of the title. While the Xbox 360 version will also come with a bonus DVD with over four hours of interviews, features, and a documentary on the history of the British S.A.S, the PC version instead comes with a digital copy of the Brady Games strategy guide for COD4, because console players know the PC gamers need as much help as they can get. I didn't say it, the console gamers did. I am sure you can all work this out civilly.

CALL OF DUTY 4: MODERN WARFARE COLLECTOR'S EDITION CALLED INTO BATTLE

Santa Monica, CA - Sept. 11, 2007 - Activision, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATVI) announced today that a Limited Collector's Edition of Infinity Ward's Call of DutyÂ® 4: Modern Warfareâ„¢ for the Xbox 360â„¢ video game and entertainment system from Microsoft and WindowsÂ® PC will begin deployment on November 5 as part of the worldwide launch of the most intense and cinematic action game ever. Each Limited Collector's Edition includes a special hardcover book featuring exclusive concepts, never-before-seen imagery and final artwork from the award-winning team that details the breath-taking action from the soldier to the satellite.

The Xbox 360 edition also takes gamers behind-the-scenes with a bonus DVD containing more than four hours of interviews and features, an exclusive documentary exploring the British S.A.S from World War II to modern day, and a series of "making of" vignettes highlighting Infinity Ward's research, technology and story development for Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. For Windows PC fans, in addition to the hardcover art book, the Limited Collector's Edition for PC will include a digital copy of the BradyGAMES Official Strategy Guide. The strategy guide provides players with a detailed single-player walkthrough, top-down maps, multiplayer strategies, weapon load-outs, and numerous other tips for the hardcore soldier.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles