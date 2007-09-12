Call Of Duty IV Collectors Details

With less than two months to go until Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare briefly touches store shelves only to be swept up in a hype-driver whirlwind of consumer lust, Activision has announced details on the PC and Xbox 360 Collector's Edition of the game. Both will come with a lovely hardbound art book containing a slew of concept art and never-before-seen imagery from the development of the title. While the Xbox 360 version will also come with a bonus DVD with over four hours of interviews, features, and a documentary on the history of the British S.A.S, the PC version instead comes with a digital copy of the Brady Games strategy guide for COD4, because console players know the PC gamers need as much help as they can get. I didn't say it, the console gamers did. I am sure you can all work this out civilly.
CALL OF DUTY 4: MODERN WARFARE COLLECTOR'S EDITION CALLED INTO BATTLE
Santa Monica, CA - Sept. 11, 2007 - Activision, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATVI) announced today that a Limited Collector's Edition of Infinity Ward's Call of DutyÂ® 4: Modern Warfareâ„¢ for the Xbox 360â„¢ video game and entertainment system from Microsoft and WindowsÂ® PC will begin deployment on November 5 as part of the worldwide launch of the most intense and cinematic action game ever. Each Limited Collector's Edition includes a special hardcover book featuring exclusive concepts, never-before-seen imagery and final artwork from the award-winning team that details the breath-taking action from the soldier to the satellite.
The Xbox 360 edition also takes gamers behind-the-scenes with a bonus DVD containing more than four hours of interviews and features, an exclusive documentary exploring the British S.A.S from World War II to modern day, and a series of "making of" vignettes highlighting Infinity Ward's research, technology and story development for Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. For Windows PC fans, in addition to the hardcover art book, the Limited Collector's Edition for PC will include a digital copy of the BradyGAMES Official Strategy Guide. The strategy guide provides players with a detailed single-player walkthrough, top-down maps, multiplayer strategies, weapon load-outs, and numerous other tips for the hardcore soldier.
