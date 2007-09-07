What's the Xbox 360 game Japan is looking forward to? Less Halo 3, more Ace Combat 6: Fires of Liberation. Just check out the above pre-order display that shows AC6 all big and other games all regular. The Namco series has a big following in The Land of the Rising Sun, and since the latest entry is a 360 exclusive, Ace Combat 6 might shift a few consoles for Microsoft! At the Sofmap in Osaka's Den-Den Town, shoppers would stop dead in their tracks to watch the Ace Combat 6 trailer and move on once it was finished. Even old bald men gave the demo a whirl. That, dear reader, after the jump!
Can Ace Combat 6 Save Xbox 360 In Japan?
