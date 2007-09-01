Capcom's TGS Line-Up To Reveal Three New Titles

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

capcom_tgs_07.jpgWith Tokyo Game Show just around the corner, publishers have begun to show off their upcoming wares at private events and with the launching of official web sites. Capcom's own dedicated TGS online presence went live today, revealing a good portion of what it plans to show at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba. The current line up looks like this:

  • Devil May Cry 4 (Xbox 360, PS3)
  • We Love Golf! (Wii)
  • Zack & Wiki: Quest for Barbaros' Treasure (Wii)
  • Resident Evil: Umbrella Chronicles (Wii)
  • Sengoku Basara 2 HEROES (PS2)
  • Mega Man Star Force 2 (DS)
  • Wantame Music Channel Doko Demo Style (DS)

Oh no. Are our hopes of getting hands-on time with Resident Evil 5 dashed against the Rockman rocks? Probably. But with three titles still to be revealed over the next few days and weeks, hopefully Capcom will bring some big guns to the show. I've got twenty zenny on Steel Battalion II showing up in full force for the Xbox 360 with a 1,240 button controller/living room.

Capcom TGS2007

