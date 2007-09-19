Capcom's Three TGS Titles Revealed

Remember those three "bombs" that Game Player reported Capcom would be dropping at TGS later this week? Well they're bombs all right. Capcom's TGS page has updated to apparently reveal three Playstation 2 games will be dropped on the unsuspecting audience during the show.

Grand Theft Auto Vice City Stories for the PS2 and PSP, Arcana Heart for the PS2 and MotoGP for the PS2 are all listed as "new" titles for the publisher on their page.

Not so very much exciting, let's hope they have something else in store for us too.