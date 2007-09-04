Castle Crashers Figures Are Predictably Gorgeous

First cosplay, now figures...for a game that's not even out yet there sure is a lot of love for Castle Crashers. Easy to see why. The crashers themselves? Utterly adorable. Simple designs, bold colours, big swords, they're winners. So these figures are winners too! Sadly they're only available from the floor of whatever con developers The Behemoth are turning up to that month, but once the game's actually out I'd expect their circulation to embiggen itself somewhat. Castle Crashers 4-figure set [Dtoid]