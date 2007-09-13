Castlevania Producer Whips It Out At Signing

Don't let the silly head gear and the goofy whip fool you. Koji "IGA" Igarashi is a serious man. He's dedicated his life to Castlevania. Just take a look at his business card! Kotakuite Torokun was in attendance and brings word that folks started lining up at around 2:00PM for a signing last night. The cover for upcoming PSP title Castlevania: The Dracula X Chronicles was passed at as well for IGA to sign. That after the jump.

Torokun's Page [Deviant Art]