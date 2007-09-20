The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

CESA Announces 2007 Japan Game Awards Winners

japangame.jpgThe 2007 winners of the Japan Game Awards, sponsored by Japan's Computer Entertainment Software Association, have been announced, with Wii Sports and Monster Hunter Portable 2nd for the PSP picking up the Grand Award. Wii Sports brings it home for winning over "new demographic sectors, particularly women and seniors" while the Monster Hunter gets props for the other end of the spectrum as a "social phenomenon among junior high and high school students." Check out the full list after the jump—a handful of 360 titles even made the cut, picking up both Global Awards.

Grand Award Wii Sports, Monster Hunter Portable 2nd (PSP) Award for Excellence Wii Sports, Okami, Gundam Musou (PS3), Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess, Dragon Quest Monsters: Joker (DS), New Super Mario Bros., Blue Dragon, Pokemon Diamond/Pearl, Metal Gear Solid Portable Ops, Monster Hunter Portable 2nd, Ryu ga gotoku (PS2), Professor Layton and the Curious Village (DS), Lost Planet: Extreme Condition Best Sales Award Pokemon Diamond/Pearl Global Award: Japanese Product Dead Rising Global Award: Foreign Product Gears of War Special Award The [email protected], Love and Berry Dress Up and Dance! (DS)

[Japan Game Awards]

