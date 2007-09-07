Checking Out CEDIA

The Custom Electronic Design & Installation Association Expo isn't exactly a mecca for video gaming news, but they are holding it in downtown Denver so I sorta feel obligated to stop on by.
I'm on the train heading there now. You'd think a show dedicated to "residential electronic systems" would have something worth posting about on Kotaku. We'll see.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink