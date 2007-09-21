Biggest let-down of the 21st century? The fact Doki Doki Majo Shinpan promised a whole lot of witch/boy-touching then turned out to be a bit rubbish. Shame. Still. Cheer up! If you've beaten the game and still can't get that touching urge out of your system, you can get this from SNK's TGS booth. The Doki Doki Majo Shinpan "touching pillow" (not the actual product title). It's as big as, eerily, a child, and even boasts a variant model: a pyjamas version. Or that could just be the other side. So creepy.
Child-Sized Doki Doki Pillow
