Clive Barker's Jericho Demos Up

I can't remember a game in recently memory I've been conflicted about as much as Clive Barker's Jericho. I want it to be amazing and terrifying, but from what I've seen so far it could wind up amusing and terrible. Well now's the time to find out, as the demo for the game has gone up on Xbox Live, the PlayStation Network (in Europe on Oct. 4th), and also for the PC via Codemasters' Website. The 360 demo runs around 885MB and has the Jericho team infiltrating the sewers and catacombs beneath an ancient fortress. Apparently you'll have to take full advantage of your squad's special talents in order to survive. I've got the demo downloading as we speak, so I will more than likely be back later today with impressions. This is it Jericho... it's go time.