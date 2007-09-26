Clive Barker's Jericho Gets Thumbs-Down In Germany

GamePolitics has the latest news on the fate of Clive Barker's Jericho in Germany. It seems that there are gamers in Europe who, like us, have to put up with the RC rating.

With the fat RC stamp still wet on its classification application, Jericho won't find its way onto the Xbox 360 or PS3. German players without a PC will have to forgo the FPS horror game, unless they're willing to pick it up in another country.

My heart missed a beat when I read this news. Luckily for Australians, it's an easy thing to check games (including those yet to be released) and their ratings over at the Office of Film and Classification (OFLC) website. Jericho's MA 15+ means that, as far as they're concerned, it has a clean bill of health.

Jericho Denied Rating in Germany [GamePolitics]