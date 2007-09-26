The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Clive Barker's Jericho Gets Thumbs-Down In Germany

jericho_02.jpg GamePolitics has the latest news on the fate of Clive Barker's Jericho in Germany. It seems that there are gamers in Europe who, like us, have to put up with the RC rating.

With the fat RC stamp still wet on its classification application, Jericho won't find its way onto the Xbox 360 or PS3. German players without a PC will have to forgo the FPS horror game, unless they're willing to pick it up in another country.

My heart missed a beat when I read this news. Luckily for Australians, it's an easy thing to check games (including those yet to be released) and their ratings over at the Office of Film and Classification (OFLC) website. Jericho's MA 15+ means that, as far as they're concerned, it has a clean bill of health.

Jericho Denied Rating in Germany [GamePolitics]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles