COD4 Beta Update

The Infinity Ward people dropped me a note to let me know that starting at 1 p.m. Eastern they are going to be increasing the Rank level cap for the Call of Duty 4 beta to Level 16. This will allow gamers access to more weapons, perks and features, including Clan Tags which hit at Level 12.
This is the first of several level increases Infinity Ward will be doing throughout the beta.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink