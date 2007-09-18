Codemasters Remembers Colin McRae

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

colinmcraerip.jpgThe company behind the Colin McRae series of rally car video games remembers the racing legend.

Colin McRae, 1968 - 2007

Everyone at Codemasters, especially those who worked directly with Colin McRae, is deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic events of this weekend.

The loss of Colin McRae is deeply distressing. That it involved his son and another so young makes it even more tragic. Our thoughts are with his family and those closest to him and we share in their pain.

For over ten years, Colin was part of the Codemasters family and it was a privilege to have a man recognised as a true legend on the team. He always took a keen interest in the game experience, wanting to make sure it was without equal in its portrayal of the sport.

His contribution was inspirational and brought his technical expertise and passion for rally driving to each and every McRae game. Through the popularity of those games, he brought a whole new audience to the sport itself.

Codemasters' relationship with Colin began through Jim, David and Richard Darling and their condolences, along with ours, are passed to Colin's family. We are heavy of heart at his passing but we are also brimming with pride at knowing him and to have played a small role in his life.

He will never be forgotten by all at Codemasters.

Photo courtesy of Cursa Models

Comments

  • Peter G Guest

    The CMR games definitely made me a fan of the WRC and also of the venerable WRX.

    RIP big guy

    0

