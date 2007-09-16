Colin McRae Dies In Helicopter Crash

A bit of sad news today. Colin McRae, the British rally car driver who lent his name to a series of racing games by Codemasters, died yesterday in a helicopter crash near his home in Lanark, Scotland yesterday afternoon. McRae was Britain's first World Rally Champion in 1995 and has been confirmed by his manager to have been piloting the Squirrel helicopter that was carrying him and three other passengers. It is believed that one of the passengers was McRae's five year old son, Johnny, who is also feared dead - although this has not been confirmed as of yet. The identity of the other passengers is still unknown due to extensive fire damage.

Our hearts go out to Colin's wife, daughter and the rest of his family and friends.

