Kotakuite Jason sends in this picture of his friend, who is just begging to have a tiny guy shimmy his way up his body to plunge a sword into his abdomen. The gods of irony are watching your friend's weak point tattoo very closely Jason.
Colossus Tattoo - Very Bad Idea
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
I'm sorry but that tatt is way too hot for a guy who likes to fly low.