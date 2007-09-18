The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Comatose Oklahoma Game Law Dies

Back in June of 2006, Oklahoma Governor Brad Henry signed into law a bill that would make it illegal to sell or rent violent video games to minors. Due to go into effect November of last year, questions of the constitutionality of the bill caused it to slip from consciousness via a preliminary injunction. After a long struggle to keep the law alive, it passed away quietly in its sleep yesterday via a judicial decision for permanent injunction. My main reason for bringing this up is to share this awesome quote by Bo Andersen, President of the Entertainment Merchants Association.

"It is time for lawmakers to stop targeting video games and the retailers that sell them. They should recognise that all video games are rated, retailers are choosing to enforce the ratings in their stores, and the new PlayStation 3, Wii, and Xbox 360 video game consoles and Vista computer operating system all allow parents to control the types of games that can be played on them. These voluntary steps, not government regulation, are true to the spirit of the American Constitution."

Someone give that man a cookie, right now.

