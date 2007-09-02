Command & Conquer Gold Free For Download

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

CCGOLDsmall.jpgTo celebrate the 12th Anniversary of the Command & Conquer franchise, Electronic Arts is offering a FREE download of the original game that started it all, Command and Conquer (Gold Edition). The game is Windows XP compatible and is the same version that came with the Command & Conquer: The First Decade collector's edition. Free downloads are always great but it sounds like there are a few steps to get the thing to actually work. But Kotaku readers are a clever lot and I'm sure you will be able to figure it all out with the help of EA's handy dandy instruction manual available on the site. They also hint at some surprises to come over the next few weeks, so if you are a C&C fan, it looks like September will be a banner month for you.

Command & Conquer Free Download [EA] [Thanks, thornado9]

