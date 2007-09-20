Conan Gets All Magical

Nihilistic has heard it before. We all know Conan hates magic, yet here he is in the video from their upcoming PS3 and Xbox 360 game, tossing about elemental magic as if it were going out of style. The devs assure everyone it will make sense in context of the story, but the Conan we know and love would sooner kill himself that be forced into using spells. Unless said magic somehow prevents him from dying, it's still a pretty big stretch - like making a Garfield game where he loves Mondays. Oh that Garfield.